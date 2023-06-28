A security guard caught teenage girls, who made graffiti on walls in Debrecen

On June 26, 2023, around noon, the police received a report that two girls had scribbled on a wall in Debrecen. The officers went to the scene, where two young people and the whistleblower were waiting for them next to the sign „semmi nem tart örökké/(nothing lasts forever)”.

As it turned out, the girls went to the underpass after the end of the school year, where they set to work with spray paint. The “creation” was almost ready when a nearby security guard spotted them and called the police. The 15-year-old local residents were arrested, and proceedings were initiated against them for misdemeanor vandalism.

(police.hu)

