The Fish Soup Festival is organized again in Tiszacsege

The Tiszacsege Fish Soup Festival will be held for the fifteenth time on the first of July: around five thousand servings of traditional and ‘Korhely’ fish soup will be prepared for the visitors in huge cauldrons set up on the banks of the Tisza – the owner of the fishing inn announced at a press conference on the spot on Tuesday.

Sándor Nagy said that the ‘Korhely’ fish soup from Czege was included in the national treasury, and for the first time since winning the title, the food will be on the table of the festival goers.

Their undisclosed goal is to make ‘Korhely’s’ fish soup one of the Hungarian cuisines, he added.

János Szalai, the manager of the fisherman’s tavern, revealed that on Saturday night at two o’clock the baking and cooking starts on the banks of the Tisza. About 1,500 kilograms of fish are processed, and almost fifty kilograms of red peppers are used for the two types of fish soup.

In addition to the fish soup made in large pots, about six hundred horse carp, as well as bream and crucian carp will be fried in the open-air fish fryer, while the fisherman’s tavern will also be open with its full range of food – explained the expert, noting that the fish soup cooked outdoors is offered at half price on the day of the festival.

Organizer Zsolt Szalai said that visitors to the festival are welcomed with all-day family and children’s programs. On the banks of the Tisza, more than thirty vendors will offer their unique handicrafts, among other things, but there will also be home-made pies and Transylvanian trumpet cakes, as well as an amusement park, playground, balloon clowns and stilt walkers.

The local majorette group, the Bihari banda folk dance group, will introduce itself to the festival goers. As on the previous 14 occasions, this time too the Abrakazbra band will be there, there will be a Zenevonat superconcert with the stars of LGT, and the evening programs will be closed by Mary Nótár and Timi Pintér’s production – Zsolt Szalai explained the details.

Tiszacsege Fish Soup Festival 2023 – the program

Saturday, July 1, 2023

From 11:00 a.m., fish soup cooked in the open air is half price

2:00 p.m. Ortiki Gólyalábas performers

15:00 local Majorette group

16:00 Bihari Band

18:00 Abracazbra band

19:00 Abrakazbra and Zenevonot superconcert

21:00 Mary Nótár

21:40 Timi Pintér

