The Emergency Clinic in Debrecen has become an Eastern European resuscitation reference center

After several months of testing, the complex resuscitation device of one of the world’s leading American defibrillator manufacturers, which also supports ambuballoon ventilation, has finally been delivered to the Emergency Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, which can be used to provide more efficient emergency care for critically ill patients. The manufacturing company asked the Emergency Clinic to be the reference center for resuscitation in Eastern Europe. In addition to patient care, the device also supports teaching and research work.



Thanks to the electrodes, the ZOLL Series X Advanced device provides continuous feedback on the rate, depth and proper release of chest compressions even during CPR. Specialists receive feedback on the volume and correct rate of breaths delivered with the ambuballoon. Based on the received data, the user of the defibrillator can continue resuscitation more effectively. The device collects and stores the data using the appropriate software, so they can be evaluated and analyzed afterward. Studies prove that using the device improves both performance and survival rate.

The priority goal of the Clinical Center and the Emergency Clinic is the continuous development of patient care, one of the important elements of which is instrument development. It is a pleasure and an honor for us to be able to use a highly knowledgeable tool in the future in the care of critically ill patients. We use this device not only in resuscitation situations but also to monitor patients, since with the device we can check several vital functions at the same time, so we can follow the patient’s condition second by second

– explained Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Center, Director of the Emergency Clinic, and Emergency Medical Head of the department.

The professor added that in addition to the healing activity, the device’s special software will also help the high-quality scientific activities of the Department of Emergency Medicine in the future, primarily in research areas related to the development, prevention and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Zoltán Szabó is confident that outstanding test results will be achieved in the near future with the use of the software, which they plan to present in international scientific journals.

The system manufactured by ZOLL Medical Corporation is already used by many large international reference centers around the world. The world’s leading defibrillator manufacturer asked the Emergency Department of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center to present and use their newest, complex defibrillator monitor and resuscitation feedback program, which also supports ambuballoon ventilation.

The device has been tested at the Emergency Clinic since last August.

We chose Hungary’s first Emergency Clinic as a reference center because the institution is characterized by its commitment to development and innovation. Here we found the most supportive environment for joint work. The specialists of the Emergency Clinic perform important work with outstanding expertise, which ultimately results in the introduction of innovation, new tools and methods. I hope that in the future with the new device, we will be able to significantly support the healing, educational and research activities

– said Péter Sraud, commercial director of the Hungarian distributor, Speeding Kft.

Zoltán Szabó, director of the Emergency Clinic, and deputy director Dóra Ujvárosy received the device and the East European Resuscitation Reference Center plaque from Zsoltné Farkas, the founding owner of Speeding Kft., and Péter Sraud, commercial director.

At the handover ceremony, Professor Zoltán Szabó explained that the new device will greatly contribute to the realization of high-quality patient care at the European forefront in the Clinical Center. He assessed the establishment and continuous development of the Emergency Clinic as an important step in the process, as well as the integration of the Kenézy Gyula Campus Emergency Department into the clinical system, which created one of the country’s largest emergency patient care institutions with 250 employees and more than 60 doctors.

(unideb.hu)