A milestone in the history of the Clinic of Internal Medicine

On the occasion of the establishment of the profession-specific departments of the Clinic of the Department of Internal Medicine of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen and the establishment of one of the largest internal medicine institutions in the country, a memorial tree was planted and a memorial plaque was unveiled. Zoltán Szabó, the president of the Clinical Center, called the transformations a milestone at the ceremony on Thursday.

The history of the Department of Internal Medicine dates back to 1921 when the institution started operating under the leadership of Professor József Csiky. In his ceremonial greeting, Zoltán Szabó, the president of the Clinical Center, recalled the outstanding events and emblematic leaders of the history of the Clinic of Internal Medicine, who provided not only professional knowledge but also a school-founding spirit and an exemplary approach to future and future generations.

Speaking about the present, Zoltán Szabó emphasized that one of the biggest changes in the life of the institution is that the former Department of Internal Medicine of the Gyula Kenézy University Hospital has been given clinical status and will continue to operate as the D building of the Department of Internal Medicine. With the integration, a unified institution with more than 500 beds was created.

The Clinic of Internal Medicine, which now operates in four buildings, has become one of the largest internal medicine institutions in Hungary in terms of both size and number of specialists and leading lecturers, contributing to the aging of the reputation of the University of Debrecen and the Clinical Center,

– said Professor Zoltán Szabó.

The professor added that the management of the Clinical Center is committed to ensuring that the dynamic development of the Clinic of Internal Medicine and the improvement of the quality of patient care can continue unabated. That is why the profession-specific departments of the Department of Internal Medicine have also been established recently.

In addition to the unshakable unity of the Clinic of Internal Medicine, this significant structural and organizational transformation serves as a basis for the further development of each field. We have asked the healing physicians with great professional knowledge and excellent leadership skills to lead the clinical departments, and we are convinced that their will and commitment will guarantee the further development of the unified Internal Medicine Clinic,

– explained the President of the Clinical Center.

In honor of the history, outstanding achievements, and hopeful future of the Department of Internal Medicine, oak trees were planted at the ceremony, which also symbolizes the unified University of Debrecen, its Clinical Center, and the Department of Internal Medicine, which may face even greater development in the future. The memorial tree was donated to the Clinical Center by László Papp, Director of the Botanical Garden of the University of Debrecen.

The oak tree symbolizes, among other things, youth, longevity, strength, perseverance, noble spirit, honor, knowledge, wisdom, and strength of character. It also symbolizes determination, generosity, truthfulness, and courage. Those present are also striving for what this oak tree expresses,

– László Papp emphasized this in his speech.

The oak tree was planted by Zoltán Szabó, President of the Clinical Center, and József Balla, Director of the Department of Internal Medicine. The professors then uncovered a memorial stone next to the tree.

With the memorial stone and the memorial plaque placed on it, the management of the Clinical Center and the Department of Internal Medicine want to recognize and perpetuate the commitment of the predecessors to the unified Internal Medicine Clinic, the school-building work of the predecessors, and the outstanding performance of the clinic.

