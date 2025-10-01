154 students and researchers at the University of Debrecen receive research scholarships

On September 30, in a festive ceremony held in the Main Building’s Aula, 154 successful applicants from the University of Debrecen — including bachelor’s and master’s students, doctoral candidates, postdoctoral researchers, lecturers, and scientists — received their certificates as winners of the University Research Scholarship Program (EKÖP) and the Cooperative Doctoral Program (KDP).

Launched in 2024 as a continuation of the former New National Excellence Program, EKÖP attracted 418 applications from the university, of which 411 were formally valid. The winners, selected through professional evaluation by faculties and doctoral councils, will receive scholarships ranging from 125,000 to 250,000 HUF per month for one or two semesters.

Scientific Vice-Rector László Csernoch emphasized that research activity, life-long learning, and meeting labor market needs are vital challenges to which the university prepares its students. According to program director Zsolt Varga, scholarship holders must conduct research under supervision, present their findings at institutional conferences, and contribute to talent development and student support.

Additionally, nine doctoral students were awarded KDP scholarships of 400,000 HUF per month for 24–48 months, supporting their research both at the university and in collaboration with external partners, primarily companies, to promote the practical application of scientific results.

(unideb.hu)