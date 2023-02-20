Eight specialists from the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen received recognition

Eight specialists of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen received recognition for their high-quality and exemplary professional work on Friday at the ceremony held at the institution. The Outstanding Worker Award is presented every year in connection with Hungarian Nurses’ Day.

Today is an exceptional day. It is an excellent opportunity to pay tribute to the greats of the past and to celebrate the excellence of the present. The nineteenth of February is the anniversary of the birth of Zsuzsanna Kossuth, the first head nurse of our country, the sister of Lajos Kossuth, and it is also Hungarian Nurses’ Day. At today’s ceremony, commemorating the legacy of the past, we also greet the most outstanding employees of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center

– President Zoltán Szabó began his greeting.

The professor recalled: Zsuzsanna Kossuth, the founder of the nursing profession in Hungary, had to deal with an extraordinary task as the head nurse of the field hospitals in the 1848/49 War of Independence. His humility towards his profession and his respect for his fellow men are exemplified by the fact that, in addition to the wounded Hungarian national guardsmen, he also worked hard for the recovery of Austrian soldiers. With his attitude beyond his age, his progressive way of thinking, and his self-sacrificing dedication, he deservedly became a role model for all nurses.

The head nurse’s life journey also proves that nursing is beautiful and noble, but at the same time often challenging and trying activity, a real profession. The size and responsibility of the task became even more obvious during the pandemic. You have stood your ground excellently even in a period full of trials. They testified to their exemplary work before and after the treatment of the epidemic

– emphasizing the president of the Clinical Center.

Thanks to the integration that took place on January 1, 2021, more than 4,000 of the approximately 6,500 employees of the Clinical Center work as specialists in the recovery of patients. The president emphasized: the large-scale, dynamic development of the institution in recent years continued even during the pandemic, and countless steps were taken for the continuous development of patient care activities even during the difficult period. And this would not have been possible without the helpful cooperation of the professionals.

Nursing is a very beautiful, noble, but at the same time difficult task, a profession that requires a strong person and perseverance. In the past decades, professionals are not only excellent nurses, but – adapting to the challenges of the 21st century – in addition to nursing and patient care, they carry out many activities, such as education, research, screening, and health education work in the service of patients, for the benefit of the Clinical Center and the University of Debrecen. For the professional worker, a profession requires confident professional knowledge and lifelong learning. It is important for the management of the Clinical Center to recognize and celebrate the self-sacrificing work that professionals do every day

– emphasized Mária Gál, director of nursing and professional staff at the Clinical Center.

The Outstanding Worker Award and Award can be given to professionals who practice their profession to a high standard and contribute to enhancing the reputation of the University of Debrecen and the Clinical Center with their exemplary professional activity.

The list of awardees can be found here.

hirek.unideb.hu