Pizza distribution for the needy in Debrecen

On the penultimate Saturday of February, the Egy Morzsányi Szeret Egyesület once again invited the needy people of Debrecen as guests for pizza.

The report of the association:

Already well over an hour before the start, there were at least eighty people in line, and people waiting for food kept coming. The end of the snow certainly causes insurmountable difficulties for many families with small pensioners and several children. Now, when the price of food is skyrocketing, it is indeed a difficult task for them to put a hot meal on the table in the second half of the month with a little money. There are times when it doesn’t even run on bread.

We held a pizza party thanks to the brick Tündérkert Pizzeria. We were even able to give turnips from the offered pizza. By the end of Morzsaparti, we were able to entertain more than 150 people living in difficult conditions on Bocskai Square. The pizza also made its way to one of Debrecen’s mothers’ homes, where the children eagerly accepted the delicacy. We also took pizza to the homeless shelter on Dobozi Street in Debrecen. So today we were able to help about 250 people a little.

The Morzsaparti team in Debrecen will next invite the disadvantaged people living in Debrecen to visit them on March 18.

debreceninap.hu