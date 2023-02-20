Brutal scene: a student was attacked and beaten in Sárrétudvari

Bácsi Éva

Several people watched in a fitness park in Sárrétudvar as an eighth-grade girl was attacked by a classmate after school.

In the recording published by RTL, it can be seen that the attacker beat her and then grabbed the other girl by her hair and pushed her to the ground. The fight took place in a park, and there were several witnesses to the incident, one of whom took a video of the scene.

The abused girl was allegedly beaten because she insulted the mothers of several of her schoolmates. However, the school district knows that two students hurt a third, and the principal has already contacted the parents.

The beaten girl’s nose and face were bruised, her foster mother filed a report, and the police are investigating for attempted serious bodily injury.

 

 

debreceninap.hu

