New solar power plants will be established in Debrecen

In the southern part of the city, in the area next to the airport, a solar power plant with a capacity of 24 megawatts has already been established in cooperation with MVM. The city is now working on creating another solar power plant, Ákos Balázs announced.

Debrecen’s deputy mayor responsible for city management and environmental protection also spoke about the fact that the city’s 2023 budget also includes resources to take this process further and to develop self-operated solar parks in the city’s own areas. According to the deputy mayor, twenty years ago, the production of one kilowatt-hour of electricity in Hungary involved the emission of 300-400 grams of carbon dioxide. Today, this figure has improved to 220-250 grams, which is also due to the installation of solar power plants.

The solar park is also necessary because the city wants to continue the replacement of buses and, in connection with this, to ensure the supply of new electrically driven buses with green energy by installing solar parks. According to 2019 data, the annual traffic-related carbon dioxide emissions in Debrecen were 231,580 tons. This has already been reduced with measures taken in recent years.

Ákos Balázs also mentioned that when cities plan their climate strategy, they must take EU directives into account. The EU’s legislative package called Fit for 55 aims to reduce emissions by 55 percent by 2030. The deputy mayor emphasized that many steps have already been taken in Debrecen, and will continue to be taken in the future, to reduce emissions from traffic and residential heating – the city’s 2023 budget also tries to focus on these areas.

