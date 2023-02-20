Debrecen is developping an intelligent bicycle storage system

The development of an intelligent bicycle storage system is starting to be tested in Debrecen. The bicycle storage box, which can be opened and closed in an intelligent way and is similar in size to a car, can be moved, so it can be placed where it is needed – reported the Deputy Mayor of Debrecen in charge of city operations and environmental protection duties at his briefing.

Since emissions from traffic are one of the biggest environmental burdens, it is very important to green Debrecen’s traffic, said the deputy mayor.

In this context, Ákos Balázs also mentioned that the city will start developing an intelligent bicycle storage system on a test basis. The first element of this will be the placement of an intelligently openable and closable bicycle storage box, similar in size to a car. This storage can be moved, so it can be moved to where there is a current need to store more bicycles.

The municipality would like city residents to combine their use of bicycles, buses, and trams in public transport, and this bicycle storage facility would also encourage this.

The conditions for this are still being investigated, and the experiences will be taken into account in the design of the intelligent bicycle storage system.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: illustration