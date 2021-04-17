There will be a traffic restriction at the Fórum

As part of the interior design work for the Latinovits Theater, the contractor will be working on the roof from 23 to 25 April 2021.

The works also affect motorists on Csapó Street. Setting up a giant crane that is essential to do the job comes with lane closures. This is accomplished as soon as possible by the contractor while minimizing disruption to urban traffic.

From Friday dawn to Sunday night, traffic will be diverted from Rákóczi Street to Burgundia Street in the opposite lane, and traffic will be reduced to one lane from Burgundia Street in the direction of Rákóczi Street.

Restrictions on bus traffic cannot be solved, so only buses can turn left from Rákóczi Street to Csapó Street.

Traffic runs under police control throughout the weekend.

debrecenianap.hu