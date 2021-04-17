Baby boom with the Amazon milk frogs at the Debrecen Zoo

After the reproduction presented on New Year’s Eve, the Debrecen Zoo can now once again report good news about the house of Amazonian dairy frogs, as they recently produced offspring from a total of about 200 eggs – this beautiful number is especially characteristic of the species, as females have up to 2,000 eggs at a time. The little nail-sized little things have transformed in 1-1.5 months and are now still behind the scenes of the Palm House. Due to their size, for the time being, they only consume muslic, but as soon as they reach the desired size, some of them go to other zoos and others they join their parents in their terrarium, where visitors will also be able to view them after reopening.

The Amazon milk frog (Trachycephalus resinifictrix) is a relatively large (6-10 cm long) leaf frog species native to the rainforests of the Amazon Basin. It got its name from the toxic, milky discharge that it releases through its skin under stress. Much of his diet consists of insects, spiders, and other smaller arthropods that he hunts at night. The base color of the skin is pale bluish – gray, dotted with black or brown streaks, and around the pupil there is a characteristic cross – like pattern, which is also popular with hobby keepers due to its attractive appearance and easy holding. Due to the loss of habitat caused by deforestation, the species is on the Red List of the World Conservation Union (IUCN).

