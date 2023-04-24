The bust of master chef László Boros was inaugurated in Debrecen

The bust of gold-wreathed master chef László Boros was inaugurated in Debrecen, in the park in front of the DSZC Commercial and Hospitality Technical School and Vocational Training School, on Vénkert Street.

The statue is the work of Munkácsy Prize-winning sculptor Juha Richárd. László Papp, Mayor of Debrecen, Member of Parliament Lajos Kósa, András Krivács, President of the Hungarian National Gastronomy Association, Tamás Balogh, President of the Hajdúsági Gastronomy Club and Lajos Tóth, Vice President of the Hajdúsági Gastronomy Club, spoke at the opening ceremony.

Zoltán Tordai and his band performed at the event, as well as Árpád Bakota, the Jászai Mari award-winning actor of the Csokonai Theater. The celebration was organized by the municipality of Debrecen and the Hajdúsági Gastronomy Club.

At the age of 23, he was already a chef

László Boros, who died in November 2020, was awarded the Hungarian Silver Cross of Merit and the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Hungarian National Gastronomy Association for his work. The presenters also remembered that László Boros Jogy crossed the threshold of the Aranybika kitchen as a young student in 1965. In 1973, he joined the Szabadság Restaurant, where he became head chef at the age of just 23. He later gained experience abroad. For his work, he received the Hungarian Silver Cross of Merit, as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award of the Hungarian National Gastronomy Association.

debreceninap.hu