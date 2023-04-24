Logistics Day in Debrecen: hundreds of students got to know the new solutions

Trans-Sped joined the national Logistics Day event series this year as well. Almost 500 people attended the three online presentations of the LogGenius meetup series, and 300 logistics students, university students and teachers attended the Logistics Festival in Debrecen.

The company’s announcement also mentions that the Trans-Sped Group’s social responsibility program takes a prominent place in the sharing of professional knowledge, training of new employees and close cooperation with educational institutions. In connection with these commitments, April 18-20. The company organized three online lectures between the events and the Logistics Festival for students and teachers specializing in logistics in the Debrecen area.

At the online presentations of the LogGenius meetup series, Trans-Sped’s experts and its partners, such as representatives of AI-Robotics Kft. and QLM-DC, shared their experiences with the participants over three days. During the first round table discussion, the participants were able to learn details about warehouse logistics trends, opportunities and automation. The focus was then on digitization, and in the final presentation, they presented Trans-Sped’s latest green logistics solutions and the steps taken for sustainability. In addition to professional participants and representatives of the press, logistics students also took part in the online presentations.

After a three-year absence, the students were also treated to a personal event. On Friday, April 21, at the location of Trans-Sped in Debrecen, a total of 300 students, university students and teachers from seven secondary and higher education institutions in Debrecen took part in the Logistics Festival event. The founder and managing director of Trans-Sped, Zsolt Fülöp, greeted the participants at the event.

“It is a great pleasure for us to welcome here in Debrecen the students and teachers majoring in logistics and those interested in logistics. Today’s event was organized in connection with Hungarian Logistics Day so that my colleagues could provide an insight into the life of our company, the everyday logistics processes and the secrets of the profession. In this way, our guests can gain tangible experiences of the operation of a complex logistics service provider.”

Zsolt Fülöp also talked about how the first computer was bought for an amount equivalent to his colleague’s annual salary. Now the same employee (who still works for them) could buy 15 laptops from one month’s salary.

The participating young people were able to get up close and personal with the operation of a complex logistics service provider. In the framework of the program, all of the company’s business branches were introduced: during the warehouse tours, the participants were able to get to know the warehouse logistics business in detail, and in addition, the e-commerce business’s inventory moving robots could also be viewed in the Industrial Park. The electric tow truck put into operation at the end of last year is one of Trans-Sped’s sustainable logistics innovations, and the students also had the opportunity to go on an experience trip as part of the Festival. The Logistics Festival offered the students the opportunity to acquire up-to-date professional and practical knowledge, and the skill games and contests ensured that the day was a real experience, the company’s announcement reads.