Stormy weekend in Hajdú-Bihar county: firefighters received more than 200 alarms

Friday afternoon’s storm brought a large amount of precipitation, so in addition to removing tree branches, the units also used pumps for recovery over the weekend.

The basement of one of the buildings of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen was also flooded by rainwater, and the precipitation also stood in the basement of the Déri Museum.

The liquidation of Friday’s storm damage continued on Saturday when more wind and hail arrived in Hajdú-Bihar. For the most part, there was a technical rescue in Debrecen, but the roof structure of two family houses in Hortobágy also had to be foiled because the buildings were soaked in the damaged parts. The families were able to stay in their homes and there were no injuries on Saturday either.

It rained continuously on Sunday as well, but there was no longer any need to pump water, let alone cut down trees. On Borbíró tér in Debrecen, traffic was obstructed by falling tree branches, and on Monostorpályi út in Debrecen, a tree branch broke onto a car. During the weekend, in addition to the professional units, the volunteer firefighters also helped with the quick elimination of the storm damage, the disaster management informed.

(Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate)