The #GermanPlusDebrecen campaign continues

With short films promoting the German language, the Institute of German Studies of the Faculty of Arts of the University of Debrecen joined the #GermanPlusDebrecen campaign, which was launched in May 2023 by the Deutsches Kulturforum Debrecen.



In addition to popularizing the language, the videos made for students and workers living in Debrecen and the region also show that knowledge of the German language in addition to English is a well-founded advantage on the Debrecen labor market, as companies with a German corporate culture are specifically looking for employees who know German well, and its role as a cultural mediator is also of great value.

The Institute of German Studies – in line with the goals of the Debrecen city government and the Kulturforum – has been working for many decades to train graduate employees every year who, thanks to their high-level knowledge of the German language, literature and culture, can confidently represent and pass on the knowledge of the German language even as teachers, even as a company employee in different field

– Andrea Horváth, director of the institute, told.

The short film presenting the Institute of German Studies discusses, among other things, what career opportunities await future graduates thanks to the university education when building a career as a teacher, translator, interpreter, researcher or company, as well as how the necessary knowledge is supported by study trips and scholarships abroad, native language proofreaders, the institute provides a modern environment.

Currently, in the BA bachelor’s degree, preparation for the corporate work environment takes place within the framework of a specialization, during which students not only receive theoretical education but also gain practical experience at various companies and institutions.

And from 2024, a bilingual course similar to this, but providing deeper knowledge and experience, called intercultural corporate management, will be available as a master’s degree

– explained the director.

In the additional four half-minute video, representatives of Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions, British Telecommunications, National Instruments Hungary and Transcosmos Information Systems LTD briefly explain why cooperation with the German Studies Institute of the University of Debrecen is important to them.

We will do everything to ensure that the university students in Debrecen feel at home in German culture, and that they will be able to pass on this cultural and linguistic presence to the students as teachers in schools and to their colleagues in companies

– informed Andrea Horváth.

The #GermanPlusDebrecen campaign continues in Debrecen with a jazz concert in August, a language cocktail bar in September, and a beer festival in October.

You can find more information about the programs of the Deutsches Kulturforum Debrecen on the association’s Facebook page and at this link and about the courses of the Institute of German Studies here.

Videos promoting the institute’s training and the German language are available here.

(unideb.hu)