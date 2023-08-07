What should be the name of the first red panda born in Debrecen?

With the help of its visitors and sympathizers, the Debrecen Zoo is looking for a name for the recently born female red panda cub.

You can vote until 10:00 a.m. on August 11 for the proposal closest to our hearts with the appropriate reaction symbol.

Ying – Chinese origin meaning “clever, intelligent or victorious”

Mei – Chinese root meaning “flower, beauty or love”

Tingting – Chinese root meaning “pretty, graceful or elegant”

Loki – nickname to DVSC and name of the mysterious fire god in Norse mythology.

You can vote here: