The Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Hungary arrived in Debrecen for a two-day official visit

Saud Hamad Al Shamsi, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Hungary, arrived in Debrecen for a two-day visit.

The diplomat of the Arab country was received in the office of Mayor László Papp, the main topic of the nearly one-hour discussion was to explore the possibilities of economic cooperation. Development and investment opportunities that affected logistics and transport, including the airport, were discussed.

According to the mayor’s report, in addition to the topic of economic and business life, the ambassador announced that he would donate HUF 1 million to the city for charitable purposes.

Saud Hamad Al Shamsi participated in the business forum entitled “Business Opportunities in the Arab Emirates” on Tuesday afternoon at the Jenő Sesztina Hall of the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It was said at the meeting that a new era in relations is opening up.

Ferenc Miklóssy, president of the Hajdú-Bihar County Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said there are currently 1,500 Hungarians working in the Arab Emirates, and tourism between the two countries is also significant.

Saud Hamad Al Shamsi assured conference participants that it was a good decision to invest in the Emirates.

The business environment outside is very good, almost friendly, and as explained, you can register a company for $ 700 an hour. Five percent is VAT, 8 percent is corporate tax, and a ten-year green visa is issued.

Al Shamsi added a lot of things can already be done online in his homeland. For those interested in investing, it recommended a website called the Invest Emirates.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Facebook / László Papp