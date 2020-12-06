Advent Concerts in the Great Church come with renowned performers

In the last decade, it has become a tradition for the public to listen to the excellence of Hungarian performing arts within the walls of the Great Church during the Advent period. Despite the epidemic situation and protection measures, the 13th Great Church Advent Concerts won’t be canceled, they will just move to the online space. We are waiting for the audience in front of the screens at the original time, at 7 pm on Monday evenings.

The Great Church Advent Concerts are organized by Gagprodukció. In addition to popular performers such as Magdi Rúzsa and Gábor Presser, Mónika Veres, Bálint Gájer or Charlie, the intimacy of the sacred space and the special play of light all contributed to providing a real Christmas musical experience and spiritual recharge.

Although the Great Church won’t be able to open its doors to the public this year due to the pandemic, the organizers have decided to take the church home: at the original dates of the concerts, they will broadcast an earlier performance that anyone can follow for free without registration.

The recordings made by Alföld Television will be broadcasted on 7 December, 14 and 21 from 7 pm by the organizers on the Facebook page of the Reformed Great Church in Debrecen and Gagprodukció. For the first time ever, we can listen to the pianist Csilla Szentpéteri, which will be followed by the Kossuth Prize winner and Prima Primissima Prize winner Kaláka twice next week, then in the Christmas week the performer Nikolas Takács will close the online Advent Concerts in the Great Church.

debreceninap.hu