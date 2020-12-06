Six wanted people were caught in one day

Bácsi Éva

Circling was ordered against six men. They were arrested by the police in Debrecen.

The police were notified on the morning of 3 December 2020, that a man had been caught stealing from a department store in Debrecen. During the investigations, it turned out that the Debrecen General Court’s Penitentiary Group had issued an arrest warrant against the 40-year-old local resident.

The police found five more people who were convicted on the basis of a circular against them.

The officers caught three men and took them to the Debrecen Police Headquarters, while the other three were transported to the penitentiary.

 

police.hu

