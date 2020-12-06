Six wanted people were caught in one day

Circling was ordered against six men. They were arrested by the police in Debrecen.

The police were notified on the morning of 3 December 2020, that a man had been caught stealing from a department store in Debrecen. During the investigations, it turned out that the Debrecen General Court’s Penitentiary Group had issued an arrest warrant against the 40-year-old local resident.

The police found five more people who were convicted on the basis of a circular against them.

The officers caught three men and took them to the Debrecen Police Headquarters, while the other three were transported to the penitentiary.

police.hu