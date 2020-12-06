Twelve people taken into custody

Police
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Twelve people taken into custody

Events of 6 December in numbers:

The police caught five people and took another twelve to various police stations on 5 December 2020.

Four perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and one person was taken into custody on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a Hungarian court.

Four people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in three cases.

There were three traffic accidents from which all resulted in minor injuries.

 

Source: debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

They were trying to steal the bag at the tram stop

Nagy Sándor

Police: Events of 2 December in numbers

Kurucz Judit

Police take frantic woman out of her house

Nagy Sándor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *