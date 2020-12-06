Twelve people taken into custody

Events of 6 December in numbers:

The police caught five people and took another twelve to various police stations on 5 December 2020.

Four perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and one person was taken into custody on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by a Hungarian court.

Four people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in three cases.

There were three traffic accidents from which all resulted in minor injuries.

Source: debreceninap.hu