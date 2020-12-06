Country Presentation on 10 December

Although we can not travel these days, we would like to give you the chance to meet new countries and cultures.

So here is the possibility if you would like to share some facts about your home country. Show us your food, the most famous attractions or your birth town! We want to know everything!

We encourage you to present your country, please register on the link below, and we will contact you!

If you are just curious about the countries, then come back here later, because we will post the Discord link, where you can enjoy all the presentations!

ESN Debrecen