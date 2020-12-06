Christmas is approaching!

In preparation for the Holiday, every day until the first day of Christmas, we present one of our animals living in our zoo awaiting adoption, from whom you will surely find your favorite.

Meet our fennec foxes.

A less well-known fact is that the Fox in the Little Prince in Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s most famous work was inspired not by the European red fox but by the fennec fox. A the end of 1935 the writer and one of his companion made a crashed landing in the Sahara, Egypt, where he had seen desert foxes several times, but in 1928, he also wrote a letter to his sister from Western Sahara mentioning these animals.