Christmas is approaching!

In preparation for the Holiday, every day until the first day of Christmas, we present one of our animals living in our zoo awaiting adoption, from whom you will surely find your favorite.
Meet our fennec foxes.
A less well-known fact is that the Fox in the Little Prince in Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s most famous work was inspired not by the European red fox but by the fennec fox. A the end of 1935 the writer and one of his companion made a crashed landing in the Sahara, Egypt, where he had seen desert foxes several times, but in 1928, he also wrote a letter to his sister from Western Sahara mentioning these animals.
From April 9, 2017, our exhibit includes fennec foxes. Its body length is especially small (about 40 cm), this species is the smallest member of the canine family. Despite their size, fennec foxes have massive ears compared to their body size. They are nocturnal, so the size of their ears is beneficial during the hunt. They can easily hear the prey move under the ground. However, there is a secondary aspect to their ears. When fennec foxes have to come out of their burrows during the day, they can get rid of their excess body heat through their ears with great efficiency.
Similarly to our fennec foxes, many animals are still waiting for their foster parents. Adopting provides an opportunity to support our zoo and we are hopeful that at our next event, you can meet your favorite animal as it’s foster parent.
A zoo pass can be a wonderful christmas present and a year-round source of joy.
More tips for donating and supporting our institution: www.zoodebrecen.hu/tamogatas
Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park