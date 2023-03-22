The weightlifting champion from Debrecen makes history

Karina Kecskés, a competitor of Fiszej SE in Debrecen, who has not yet competed in the adult European weightlifting championships at the age of 17, will be the first to take this big step – Zoltán Kecskés, Karina’s father and coach, announced the good news.

The champion, who is still very much a teenager, has made impressive progress in recent months – for example, she finished second in the national championship in November.

The 2023 European Weightlifting Championship will be held in the Armenian capital between April 15-30.

 

Photo: Haladás VSE / Zsombor Tóth

