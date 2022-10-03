There will be water shortages on four streets in Debrecen and in Nagymacs

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on There will be water shortages on four streets in Debrecen and in Nagymacs

According to the information of Debreceni Vízmű Zrt., on October 4, 2022 (Tuesday) in Debrecen, on Aczél Géza Street, due to the construction works of the drinking water connection pipe, the water service will be suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Affected sections: Aczél Géza u. even-odd side, Tessedik Sámuel u. odd side to Szabó Lőrinc utca, Takács István u. even – odd side, and Barta János u. even – odd side.

The waterworks also announced that on October 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the water service will be suspended in the entire area of Nagymacs due to pipeline construction works.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

The first phase of the “Development of the infrastructure of the southern economic zone of Debrecen” has been completed

Bácsi Éva

There will be water shortages on four streets in Debrecen and in Nagymacs

Bácsi Éva

The construction of a new nursery school in Debrecen is starting with EU funds – visual designs

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *