There will be water shortages on four streets in Debrecen and in Nagymacs

According to the information of Debreceni Vízmű Zrt., on October 4, 2022 (Tuesday) in Debrecen, on Aczél Géza Street, due to the construction works of the drinking water connection pipe, the water service will be suspended from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Affected sections: Aczél Géza u. even-odd side, Tessedik Sámuel u. odd side to Szabó Lőrinc utca, Takács István u. even – odd side, and Barta János u. even – odd side.

The waterworks also announced that on October 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the water service will be suspended in the entire area of Nagymacs due to pipeline construction works.

debreceninap.hu