This is what the UniGreen Hotel will look like

Twenty applications were received for the University of Debrecen’s design competition for the new UniGreen Hotel, an innovative educational hotel, teaching kitchen, and canteen, to be planned on the site of the former Parkhotel restaurant in Kartács Street. In keeping with the hotel’s name, the innovative training hotel, training kitchen, and dining hall located in a forest environment promote the development of training courses related to recreation and tourism, which are dominant in the health industry, at the University of Debrecen.

The judging committee, jointly appointed by the president of the Hungarian Chamber of Architects and the minister in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office, selected ten of the twenty entries received. In addition to the first three prize winners, the university purchased seven design documents, primarily based on ideas and feasibility.

The atmosphere of the newly built hotel and its future team of professionals contribute, students in the field of recreation, tourism, and hospitality can gain practical experience in addition to advanced knowledge, increasing the students’ ownership attitude and commitment to the profession. In the long term, with the expansion of competence of the graduates, the training hotel will fulfill its basic vocation and become suitable for market competition.

The special location of the 4-star or 4-star superior “UniGreen Hotel” that fits into its forest surroundings and has a useful floor area of nearly 5,000 square meters makes the image of its five-story building unique. From the entrance on Kartács Street, future guests will be able to reach the hotel via a 200-meter access road surrounded by forest.

According to the plans, a hotel, conference, and wellness department will be created in the complex. On the ground floor of the hotel, there is a restaurant and bar that can accommodate 100-120 people. The hotel building with 50-60 rooms will also have a wellness section and a sun terrace. In accordance with the special function of the “UniGreen Hotel”, a conference room for 70-80 people and two session rooms are included in the preliminary plans of the building.

Visual designs of the first three winners of the design competition.

After successful negotiation with the winning bidder, the actual plans can begin to be compiled, which are expected to be completed in 2023. The construction of the “UniGreen Hotel” – taking into account the international situation and financial resources – can start after that.

unideb.hu