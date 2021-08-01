PM Meets Head of International Automobile Federation

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Friday met Jean Todt, the head of the Fédération Internationale d’Automobile (FIA), ahead of the Formula-1 race held in Hungary over the weekend.

Orbán and Todt discussed further opportunities and plans for development in Hungarian motorsport together with László Palkovics, the government commissioner responsible for the sector. Bertalan Havasi, the prime minister’s press chief, told MTI that the Hungaroring in Mogyoród, near Budapest, is one of F1’s oldest venues, having hosted F1 events every year since 1986, and an agreement signed last year means the event will return each year until at least 2027.

Orbán and Todt, who is also the UN’s special commissioner for traffic safety, also discussed Hungary’s efforts to reduce fatal road accidents. The automotive sector, “the future of mobility” and battery production are seen in Hungary as potential economic “breakthrough points”, Havasi said, adding that motorsport is the hotbed of innovation in the sector.

