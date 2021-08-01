Trade Volume Continues Rapid Recovery in May

Hungary’s exports and imports rose rapidly in May from the same month a year earlier, albeit from a low base, due to the effect of pandemic shutdowns still on a number of sectors, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) confirmed in a second reading of data released on Friday.

Exports climbed by an annual 38.9% to 9.5 billion euros and imports rose by 39.7% to 9.4 billion euros. The trade surplus came to 68 million euros in May, down from 87 million euros in May 2020. KSH revised the trade surplus down from 97 million euros in its first reading of data released on July 9.

hungarymatters.hu