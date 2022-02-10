A negligent driver in Hajdú-Bihar county caused serious injuries to five passengers

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a man who caused a serious accident due to negligence.

The defendant obtained a license two months before the accident, so he had very few driving skills.

On April 23, 2020, at 6:30 a.m., the man was traveling from Biharkeresztes to the village of Bedő in a car owned by his employer, and four of them were traveling in the car. The driver and the victim traveling in the front seat on the right did not use their seat belts.

The man intended to turn onto Highway 42, where there is a traffic sign in front of the intersection calling for a stop and mandatory priority. Despite the sign’s instructions, the perpetrator did not stop but drove onto the main road at a speed of 40 km / h, giving no priority to a regularly trafficked vehicle being driven by the victim. The man collided with the car on the left front wheel of the tractor, causing the vehicle combination to roll into the ditch while the car stopped drifting to the other side of the intersection.

As a result of the collision, the four passengers, as well as the driver of the vehicle combination, suffered serious injuries that healed in more than eight days, and the injuries of the two injured were healed leaving a permanent disability.

The accident was caused by the man’s gross traffic violation and injuries were sustained.

The investigation was carried out by the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the accused of negligently causing a road accident resulting in permanent disability in the Berettyóújfalu District Court. In the indictment for the execution of the sentence, the district prosecutor’s office requested that the district court impose a suspended prison sentence on the basis of the contents of the documents without a trial and prohibit him from driving on the road for a longer period.

ugyeszseg.hu