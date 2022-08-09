Three institutions in Debrecen have received the Lifesaving Point trademark

The Lifesaving Point trademark of the National Rescue Service (OMSZ) was awarded to three institutions in Debrecen: the Déri museum, the Aquaticum thermal and wellness hotel, and the HBZ prison center. Their representatives received the certificate at a ceremony held in the Munkácsy room of the museum.

Ferenc Korcsmáros, the Northern Great Plain regional director of the OMSZ, said that the aim of the initiative is for the companies, restaurants, shops, sports facilities, and service providers affiliated with the brand to create the conditions for immediate life-saving in the event that someone is suddenly in danger. for example, needing resuscitation due to cardiac arrest.

The condition of the Lifesaving Point certification is that the workers there must learn the basics of life-saving and that there should be a defibrillator on site that can be used by anyone – he added, noting that the professional training and repeated training of the volunteers are taken care of by the ambulance service.

Ferenc Korcsmáros said that it is important that as many institutions as possible have the knowledge and tools necessary to start resuscitation, because in Hungary 16,000 people are affected by sudden cardiac death every year, and 70 people die this way every day.

This process can be reversed within five minutes, and blood circulation can be restarted even without brain damage, but after ten minutes there is little chance of survival, so quick, professional help is important, said the specialist.

He added that there are currently 15 rescue centers in the country, six of which operate in Hajdú-Bihar.

Csaba Papp, director of the Debrecen Primary Care and Health Development Institute (DAEFI), stated that their institution conducts health screenings of 18,000 primary and secondary school students every year in a nationally unique way, among them in many cases they have found young people who need treatment, thus preventing even later sudden cardiac arrest.

He drew attention to the fact that the 20-60-year-old age group is particularly at risk: overweight, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels, and stress are warning signs that warrant professional help.

MTI

Photos: MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi