Debrecen’s new hotel will open soon – video of the interior

Although the Mercure Debrecen has not yet announced the exact opening date, they have shared a video of the appearance of the hotel located on Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Street. We did a little research on the hotel’s reservation system. The first available date was Monday, August 15, so it is likely that the opening ceremony will take place over the weekend.

The system offers rooms between HUF 30,000 (approx. 77 euros) and HUF 52,000 (approx. 133 euros) per person per night. Of this, you can save HUF 3/5 thousand with certain membership discounts. We also looked for a date of August 19-20, and then we received offers of around HUF 82-92 thousand (210- 235euros). (On the 18th and 19th, room prices range from 41,000 (approx. 105 euros) to 65,000 forints (approx. 165 euros), also for 1 night, for one person.)

In the meantime, it’s worth checking out what equipment Debrecen’s new four-star hotel is offering its guests.

As we previously reported, the business-focused accommodation will await travelers in the center of Debrecen with 155 rooms and quality service that exceeds the guests’ needs. The Hungarian government supported its HUF 8.2 billion investment with more than HUF 3.4 billion through the Kisfaludy program. The investment was implemented by the project company of the Szinorg Group, Bajcsy Invest Kft.

