The installation of the forest strips protecting Debrecen can start in the spring

In the Debrecen 2030 program, the city government announced a new environmental policy, the main element of which is the afforestation of Debrecen. Another element of this is the development of protected forests on the western side of the city. The public procurement tender related to the construction was published today, the Debrecen municipality announced.

As they write, Mayor László Papp launched the city’s afforestation program in 2019, during which the municipality set the goal of planting 10,000 trees in 5 years. At a press conference on the subject in November, the mayor highlighted that we had planted more than 3,500 small trees and 20,000 forest saplings by the autumn-spring tree planting in 2021, the latter expected to become 7,000 large trees in 20 years.

The management of Debrecen is committed to improving the air quality of the city, therefore we are developing new protection forests on the western side of the city within the framework of the LIFE IP HungAIRy project.

The call for tenders for the construction was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 15 December 2021. Debrecen is vulnerable to host dust from agricultural lands on its western side, the air pollution effect of which is exacerbated by the prevailing wind conditions. Therefore, in this part of the city, the municipality will establish protective forests in 4 locations, which, in addition to the dust filter function, will also be suitable for serving recreational and recreational functions.

It is expected that in the spring of 2022, 725 small trees will be buried in the area next to the Vértessy mansion and near Vezér street, and about 20,000 forestry saplings in the vicinity of Vincellér street and Derék street. For the planned afforestation, the tree species were selected jointly by the experts of the municipality and the Green Working Group, according to the conditions of the area.

The Municipality of Debrecen is waiting for tenders until 10 January 2022 for the public procurement call for the construction of the protected forest plantation.

Debrecen City Hall Press