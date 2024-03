It’s sad, but it seems that attention should be drawn to the cleanliness of DKV Zrt.’s buses and trams during our trip.

On the social media page of the Debrecen company, DKV requested that everyone leave the means of public transport behind in the way they used it, and give their seats to others in the way they would like to find them.

DKV Debreceni Közlekedesi Zrt. has been serving passengers in Debrecen since 1884, let’s take care of it!

debreceninap.hu