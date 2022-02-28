40 used frying oil collectors will be located in Debrecen

Used cooking oil collectors are located at 40 points in the city.

Where possible, containers should be disposed of on existing waste collection islands and collection points. These are 800-liter waste oil collectors with a lockable orifice.

The devices have an online saturation monitoring system so the utility can continuously monitor saturation levels and take action on collection.

With this development, the frequency of emptying collection containers can vary from container to container.

