WizzAir has suspended flights to Russia

Bácsi Éva

WizzAir has suspended flights to and from Russia due to airspace closures in Ukraine and Moldova, according to information on the company’s website, until March 1.

It was also announced that WizzAir’s flights to the Moldovan capital, Chisinau (KIV), would arrive and depart from Iasi International Airport (IAS) in Romania by 4 March.

The Debrecen-Kyiv WizzAir flight will be shut down due to the situation in Ukraine

The airline has already announced the suspension of its flights to Ukraine on Thursday due to the Russian military operation.

