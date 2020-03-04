The Vice-President of the General Court of the European Union dismisses the application of Mr Junqueras i Vies for interim measures

Parliament of that order. The Tribunal Supremo observed that, when Mr Junqueras i Vies had been declared elected, the criminal proceedings brought against him were concluding and the court was considering its verdict. Accordingly, since Mr Junqueras i Vies had acquired the status of Member of the European Parliament when those proceedings had already reached the trial phase, he could not rely on any immunity to impede the continuation of that trial.

In its plenary session of 13 January 2020, the European Parliament, first, took note, further to the judgment of the Court of Justice of 19 December 2019, of the election to the Parliament of Mr Junqueras i Vies with effect from 2 July 2019 and, second, given the decision of the Central Electoral Commission of 3 January 2020 and the order of the Tribunal Supremo of 9 January 2020, declared his seat to be vacant with effect from 3 January 2020.

Mr Junqueras i Vies then brought, before the General Court of the European Union, an action seeking the annulment of the decision of the Parliament of 13 January 2020 declaring his seat to be vacant with effect from 3 January 2020 and of the Parliament’s decision to reject the request, submitted on 20 December 2019, for urgent measures to protect his parliamentary immunity. Mr Junqueras i Vies also made an application for interim measures.

By his order of 3 March 2020, the Vice-President of the General Court dismisses the application of Mr Junqueras i Vies for interim measures.

Mr Junqueras i Vies sought the suspension of the rejection of the request of 20 December 2019. The Vice-President of the General Court holds that the application for suspension is inadmissible, as it is not apparent that the Parliament has made any decision to reject the request of 20 December 2019.

Mr Junqueras i Vies also requested the General Court to order the Parliament to take all measures necessary to protect and give effect to his privileges and immunities and his fundamental rights to exercise in full his office as a member of the Parliament, until the delivery of the judgment on the action for annulment. However, that request appears to disregard the system of division of powers established in Article 266 TFEU, whereby the courts of the European Union cannot take the place of the Parliament to take decisions concerning the enforcement of a judgment annulling an act of that institution instead of and in place of the Parliament. The Vice-President of the General Court considers that that request is, accordingly, inadmissible.

Mr Junqueras i Vies requested the General Court to order Spain to liberate him forthwith so that he can exercise in full his office as a member of the Parliament, until the delivery of the judgment on the action for annulment. The Vice-President of the General Court states that, as a general rule, a judge hearing an application for interim measures cannot issue directions to entities which, like the Spanish authorities in this case, are not parties to the proceedings. That request is therefore also inadmissible.

Mr Junqueras i Vies requested, last, the suspension of the declaration that his seat was vacant from 13 January 2020. The Vice-President of the General Court considers that Mr Junqueras i Vies has failed to demonstrate that the granting of that request is justified prima facie, in fact and in law (fumus boni juris). Under the Electoral Act,5 the withdrawal of the mandate of a member of the Parliament, as a result of the application of national legislation, automatically entails that the mandate of the member concerned of the Parliament comes to an end, and that the seat of that member becomes vacant. The Parliament is merely informed by the national authorities that the mandate has ended, and of the date when it ended by its President. The Parliament does not therefore have the power to call into question the regularity of the seat becoming vacant as a result of the withdrawal of the mandate since it is merely informed of that situation, which arises exclusively out of a decision of the competent national authorities. On 13 January 2020 the Parliament did no more, in essence, than declare that the seat of Mr