The Debrecen-Kyiv WizzAir flight will be shut down due to the situation in Ukraine

The Ukrainian-Russian situation also indirectly affects Debrecen, as WizzAir flights fly to Kyiv from our city.

As is known, Russia attacked Ukraine this week, with several cities near the Russian-Ukrainian border under fire, according to international news.

Russia Has Attacked Ukraine

Flights departed from Debrecen International Airport to both countries, Kyiv and Moscow. However, due to the situation in Ukraine, WizzAir announced on February 24 that all flights to the country will be suspended as airspace has been completely closed.

WizzAir has communicated the news to passengers on its Facebook page:

The next flight would have left for Kyiv on Sunday, February 27, but it will no longer take off, it is not known yet. A state of war has been declared in Ukraine, so it is not known when and how the situation will be resolved. The Moscow flight continues to be flown by WizzAir.

Hungary ‘Must Stay Out of Eastern Europe Conflict’

