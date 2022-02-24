Man kills a puppy in Hajdú-Bihar county

The Hajdúböszörmény District Prosecutor’s Office brought the man from Újtos to the Hajdúböszörmény District Court for killing an animal.

According to the prosecution, the defendant was in the evening of February 15, 2022, with his partner, who was drinking alcohol in the house of Újtikos. During the evening, a dispute arose between the couple, and a hassle ensued, causing the accused to be enraged and kicked with great force into the small dog of his partner in the same room. The dog slammed into an item of equipment, injuring his head, killing the animal.

The Hajdúböszörmény District Prosecutor’s Office brought the accused before the Hajdúböszörmény District Court for crimes of animal torture. The court of first instance sentenced the accused to a suspended prison sentence, in line with the prosecutor’s motion. The verdict was also noted by the prosecution, the accused, and his defense counsel, so it became final on the day it was pronounced.

debreceninap.hu

Picture: ilélustration.