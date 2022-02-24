The peace lilies bloom in the Debrecen Zoo

Members of the arum family, peace lilies are ground-level flowering plants native to tropical regions in Colombia and Venezuela. They are some of the easiest house plants to keep, with a long and rewarding blooming season in semi-shade rooms when given proper care.



The shiny lanceolate leaves are impressive to look at on their own, while the flowers developing at the end of long stalks are best recognized by the clear white spathes that cover and protect the spadices.

Come check out ours amid the dense vegetation of the Palm House at the Debrecen Zoo.

