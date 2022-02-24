The peace lilies bloom in the Debrecen Zoo

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The peace lilies bloom in the Debrecen Zoo

Members of the arum family, peace lilies are ground-level flowering plants native to tropical regions in Colombia and Venezuela. They are some of the easiest house plants to keep, with a long and rewarding blooming season in semi-shade rooms when given proper care.


The shiny lanceolate leaves are impressive to look at on their own, while the flowers developing at the end of long stalks are best recognized by the clear white spathes that cover and protect the spadices.

Come check out ours amid the dense vegetation of the Palm House at the Debrecen Zoo.

 

Debrecen Zoo

Related Posts

The peace lilies bloom in the Debrecen Zoo

Bácsi Éva

Man kills a puppy in Hajdú-Bihar county

Bácsi Éva

The Debrecen-Kyiv WizzAir flight will be shut down due to the situation in Ukraine

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *