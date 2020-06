Debrecen Zoo well worth a visit even in this moody weather since our animals are amazing as ever, including all the little spring baby-booms stars.

As the usual summertime bonus, from June 1 to August 31, you will have an extra hour to stroll around the Zoo till 19:00, and the Amusement Park will also be open every day of the week between 10:00 and 18:00.

Get your tickets online for a quick and convenient entry at:

https://www.jegymester.hu/eng/PlaceInfo/81336