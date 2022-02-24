Chaos: Several People Set Off for Hungary, There are Long Lines at the Kárpátalja (Transcarpathia) Border Crossings

According to eyewitnesses, huge queues developed at the Kárpátalja border crossings and at nearby gas stations.

According to the report of the Kárpátalja.ma portal on Thursday morning, due to the situation in the country, people rushed to the shops and gas stations, and due to the state of war, several people set off for Hungary.

Viktor Mikita, the governor of Kárpátalja, announced on the website of the county state administration that the protection of critical infrastructure had been strengthened and that the county was preparing to receive refugees. All educational institutions have switched to distance learning. Checkpoints have been set up on the passes to control both outbound and inbound traffic.

debreceninap.hu