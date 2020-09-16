New washable and reusable airplane seat covers by Eva Franco

Amira Dhifallah

Eva Franco – Los Angeles based American fashion designer with Hungarian  routes – came up with a new invention what can make your flight safer and more comfortable in the challenging COVID-19 time. In style. The product is already available on her website.

The washable and reusable airplane seat covers are designed for your flight, doesn’t matter you travel with a backpack on the Economy class our you are a Business class passenger.

The product, NiceSeat, has an other useful supplement. The carry pouch doubles as on seat storage for your phone and other small items.  And an other good point is that it only takes 30 seconds to set up the  product on your airplane seat.

Eva Franco’s new product is already available in variety of colors and patterns.

