ECB launches partnership with European University Institute to train banking supervisors

Today the European Central Bank (ECB) launched a long-term partnership with the Florence School of Banking and Finance of the European University Institute to develop a training programme for all supervisors across European banking supervision. The programme will run over at least four years and aims to train 6,000 supervisors at the ECB and national competent authorities.

With this partnership, the ECB aims to offer comprehensive and innovative learning to supervisors. In the context of deep and transformative changes in the banking landscape, the programme will ensure that European supervisors are equipped with the necessary skillset to supervise emerging risks, while becoming even more effective at managing traditional ones. The training will cover a vast range of thematic areas, including cyber risk, digital transformation and climate and environmental risks.

“Our ambition is to keep our supervisors at the forefront of the professional field. If we want to go far, we must go together,” said Andrea Enria, Chair of the ECB’s Supervisory Board. Ultimately, this collaboration will help ECB Banking Supervision to deliver on its supervisory prioritiesand make its approaches more consistent, thus contributing to the further integration of European banking supervision.

The main building blocks of the training include an induction programme for newcomers and junior supervisors, a certified foundational curriculum covering the fundamentals of key supervisory topics for mid-career supervisors, as well as specialised learning pathways to gain technical knowledge of and skills in key supervisory risk areas.

This partnership complements initiatives with other training institutions to improve the dexterity of supervisors in the digital world.