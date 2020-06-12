Hungary Population Decline Slows in First Four Months

Hungary’s population decline slowed in the first four months of the year as the number of births increased by 5.5% and the number of deaths decreased by 6.4% compared with the same period last year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

Preliminary figures show that there were 29,280 births in January-April, up 1,522 from the same period a year earlier. According to leap day-adjusted data, the number of births for the period was up 7.1% compared with 2019. The number of deaths was 45,015, down 3,055 from last year, KSH said. The significant drop was partly the result of the lower than usual number of deaths caused by the flu epidemic. The rise in births and the drop in the death rate means that the rate of natural population decline was down 23% compared with the same period last year. The number of marriages rose 1.5-fold to 16,190 compared with the same period last year.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay