Hungary has seen unseasonably warm weather in the past few days, and a daily record of above 15°C was broken on Tuesday, the Hungarian Meteorological Service (OMSZ) said.

The mercury hit 15.7°C in Drávaszabolcs, in southern Hungary, 0.1°C higher than the daily temperature recorded in Ásotthalom in 1949, OMSZ said. A cold front is expected to reach the country on Thursday, however, OMSZ said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay