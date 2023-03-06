Tesco is ending its free plastic bags

From March 21, Tesco will also phase out the use of free disposable plastic bags in the fruit and vegetable department. From now on, reusable, biodegradable bags will also appear in stores. Between March 20 and April 16, the store chain will sell the reusable bag for HUF 99 with its own discount card. No information was provided on the future price of the organic bag, but if we think of those competitors who have already been surprised the transition, we can expect a price of HUF 15-25 per piece.

The newly introduced biodegradable bag can be composted, while the reusable bag can be reused every time you shop. Many times, however, you don’t need a bag either, for example, in the case of a bunch of bananas or an eggplant/zucchini. According to the company’s survey, with this step they can save 500 tons of plastic annually, said Nóra Hevesi, Tesco’s head of communications.

The capacity of the biodegradable bag is approx. 4.5 liters and its maximum load capacity is 2 kilograms. One of its biggest advantages is that it contains starch as a renewable ingredient, so it can be composted and decomposed by itself within a year. If composting is not feasible, then unlike the usual practice, the bag must be placed in the communal bin instead of the selective one. At the same time, the product can be used several times within the expiration date, so it is not necessary to buy it again every time.

In the beginning, the reusable bag will be HUF 99, with one condition

An even more environmentally friendly alternative is a 1-liter, 4-kilogram reusable bag made of 100 percent polyester, which can be reused an unlimited number of times when used as intended.

Between March 20 and April 16, Tesco will sell the reusable bag for HUF 99 with a Clubcard to encourage the movement in this direction.

There will be free takeaway cardboard boxes at the entrance.

In addition, the supermarket chain regularly displays free takeaway cardboard boxes outside the checkout line at the entrance of most stores, so that customers can put them in after paying, thus giving a new life to paper waste from secondary packaging.

debreceninap.hu