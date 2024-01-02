28 drunk minors had to be taken to the hospital on New Year’s Eve

Ambulances treated 3,103 cases nationwide on New Year’s Eve, the spokesperson of the National Ambulance Service (OMSZ) announced.

According to Pál Győrfi’s announcement, 206 people were taken to the hospital by ambulances due to excessive alcohol consumption, in addition to victims of traffic accidents, fights, fires and internal medicine ailments. 28 of them were minors, he added.

The spokesperson indicated that the ambulances were called in 14 cases across the country for hand, face and eye injuries related to pyrotechnic devices.

(MTI)