The Happiness Map of Hungary has been completed: it is best to live here

This year too, the Pénzcentrum prepared its Happiness Map to find out which county is the best to live in in Hungary.

The paper compiled a questionnaire, which was filled out by nearly 15,000 of its readers, on the topics of work, private life, and public life. It was possible to answer on a scale from 1 to 10, with 1 being the worst and 10 being the best. According to the Pénzcentrum map, the happiest Hungarians live in the western half of the country and the capital, while the least happy live in Bács-Kiskun County, Somogy County and Nógrád County.

The order of the happiest counties:

1. Vas county

2. Győr-Moson-Sopron County

3. Veszprém County

4. Fejér County

5. Capital city – Budapest

6. Zala County

7. Hajdú-Bihar County

8. Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County

9. Pest County

10. Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County

In terms of age distribution, this year, people between the ages of 41 and 55 were the happiest, while last year it was people under the age of 25, who are now placed at the bottom of the line. It also turned out that the more educated someone is, the happier they are, but the occupation also matters, entrepreneurs are the happiest, and unemployed people are the unhappiest. Relationships are also decisive: married people were the happiest, and among those with families, those with large families were the happiest.

(Debreceni Nap)