Seven young people helped revive an elderly man in Békéscsaba last week, RTL News reported.

The high school students were on their way home after school when they noticed an old man lying on the ground near one of the bus stops. They approached him and he asked them to help him get to the bus stop, but then he collapsed in the hands of one of the boys. The young people immediately called the ambulance, and then started resuscitation with the help of the dispatcher. The rescuers arrived at the scene within a few minutes and successfully completed the resuscitation. According to the spokesperson of the Békés county rescue service, the success is clearly due to the help of the teenagers.

