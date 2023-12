Fuel prices will drop on Wednesday, reports holtankoljak.hu.

According to the available information, although the price of petrol will not decrease, in the case of diesel oil, the retail price at the petrol stations is expected to be HUF 6 gross less.

With this, the average price of diesel oil will also drop below HUF 600.

The average price of 95 gasoline expected from Wednesday: HUF 577/liter

The average price of diesel oil expected from Wednesday: HUF 598/liter

holtankoljak.hu

pixabay